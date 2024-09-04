The confirmation came via a post on X published immediately after the end of the closed tests that took place in recent days. For the occasion, the company thanked the participants for the valuable feedback, which will help the developers to package an even more engaging and quality experience, giving players an appointment next year.

Bandai Namco has revealed the release date for Dragon Ball Project: Multi the code name of a new multiplayer MOBA game, although still very vague: there is talk of a launch on PC and mobile devices planned during the course of 2025 .

What is Dragon Ball Project: Multi?

Dragon Ball Project: Multi was announced last month with an official trailer, followed by the aforementioned closed beta that took place in a limited number of countries, which unfortunately did not include Italy.

This is a multiplayer game where two teams of four players face each other playing as Goku, Vegeta and other characters from the series, each with unique abilities and characteristics.

The game is based on the typical dynamics of MOBAso we’re talking about top-down battles, limited maps divided into lanes, AI-controlled enemies to eliminate to obtain resources useful for instantly strengthening our team, and game dynamics that emphasize teamwork and strategy. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our special with everything we know about Dragon Ball Project: Multi.