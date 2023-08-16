Dragon Ball it is an immortal work that is still enjoying great success despite the fact that many years have passed since the beginning of Goku’s adventures. Among other things, the characters in the series are among the most popular among cosplayers, as he also reminds us Palma Hetteggeraka pamdroid18, with his C18 cosplay.

C18 needs very little introduction. He is one of the androids created by the evil Doctor Gelo, playing an important role in the Cell saga, initially as an antagonist of the protagonists and then becoming a fixed presence of Goku’s gang in Dragon Ball Z and Super.

Pamdroid18 offers us a simple but overall effective and successful cosplay. In particular, the costume is identical to that of the original character, characterized by a skirt and a denim jacket with the Red Ribbon symbol behind it, black boots and stockings.

