This is the case of @salvamakoto, an artist who has been dedicating his designs to the characters created by Akira Toriyama for some time now. He decided to make a very special drawing of one of the key characters of the series.

In his design of Bulma he decided to dress her in armor like the one that Saiyans traditionally wore in dragon ballespecially in the series of Z.

The visor to measure an opponent’s strength is present and this intelligent friend of Goku can be seen with a spark of power in one of her hands.

So this illustrator not only imagined her dressed like this but also as if she were another member of this species of space warriors.

What motivated @salvamakoto to draw her like that? He explains it himself in your publication On Instagram.

This is how he starts saying ‘I quickly made a drawing of Bulma, taking as a source of inspiration an image (the third in the series) in which she wears the Saiyan armor that originally belonged to Raditz’.

To the above, add ‘the image must be from some promotional item from the 90s’. It’s a non-canon idea dragon ball.

Perhaps the only strange thing about seeing Bulma as just another Saiyan in dragon ball It’s the color of your hair.

For some reason these combatants always have black hair, or in some cases gray hair or even white hair when they are old.

It all depends on their age although they tend to show the signs of their old age after many years.

But this idea of ​​seeing Bulma dressed as a Saiyan is something that more than one artist has made a reality and many tend to like it.

