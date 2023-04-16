













Dragon Ball once again brings together teacher and student in a memorable combat | EarthGamer

We refer to episode 49, which has the title of ‘A link through space-time! The fist of justice that crushes evil!’,.

This is part of the third season of this Toei Animation anime, Ultra God Mission, as well as the Saga of the ancient Kaiō of Time.

Fighting is the order of the day in this installment of the series and someone who is going through a bad time is Xeno Trunks. He only has to face Cell in his Perfect Form, Super Android 13, Bojack and even Lord Slug.

It is not strange that this Saiyan warrior ends up overwhelmed by his enemies, and when he is about to be defeated, Future Gohan, who was his teacher, enters the scene. Despite not having one of his arms, he is very powerful.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Both characters talk to each other as you can see it in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. It’s a memorable moment between Xeno Trunks and Future Gohan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

This alternate version of Gohan died facing off against the evil versions of Androids 17 and 18.

But we already know that characters who originally died may appear in this anime and come back to life for various reasons.

What else happened in Super Dragon Ball Heroes besides this reunion?

Apart from the meeting between Future Gohan and Xeno Trunks, other things happened in this episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In addition to Vidro and Yamcha, who faced Chilled, Demigra is about to finish off Goku.

However, Vegeta enters the scene and manages to make this villain back off. It is after these Z Fighters, like Aeos, receive a telepathic message from Chronoa, who has a plan to defeat this villain.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

So Aeos distracts Demigra with his powers, while Goku and Vegeta, using Chronoa’s Pothala Earrings, fuse again to create Vegetto.

The latter manages to transform into Super Saiyan Blue and faces Demigra. So it will be a power to power battle between both characters.

The next episode of the anime will be ‘The strongest power VS the deadliest! Unleashing power beyond limits!’. But there is no date yet.

In addition to Super Dragon Ball Heroes We have more video game information at EarthGamer.