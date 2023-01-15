At present, and due to the birth of Pan, Gohan’s daughter, Goku is already a grandfather in dragonball. However, he doesn’t give such an impression, especially given his physical condition and black hair. Will we ever see him as an old man?

That possibility exists. At least the creator of the series, Akira Toriyama, already imagined what the maximum Warrior Z could look like weighed down by the weight of the years. The funny thing is that he imagined that in the 80s of the 20th century.

That was in the manga The Anime and Me, which came out in 1989 and accompanied the anime guide of Dragon Ball Z. In the design that Toriyama created we can see Goku in a way not seen before.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How to upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, how much is Bardock’s new DLC worth.

All of his muscles are absent and he has a lean appearance like Master Roshi. In fact, he has a great resemblance to this one although the hairstyle is different and stands out for his classic spikes. Instead of a beard he has a mustache and he also carries a cane.

Font: Toei Animation.

The outfit he is wearing confirms that this elderly version of Goku from dragonball. What’s a big mystery is when this character might look like this.

It is clear that this is not going to happen in the manga or anime of Dragon Ball Supersince this story takes place before the End of Z.

The stage mentioned above is the outcome of Dragon Ball Z, when Goku faces Uub. Likewise, GT it’s out of the question even though it takes years afterward; there is a lot left for it to happen.

Can Goku and the Saiyans age in Dragon Ball?

It is sure that someone may wonder if Goku is capable of aging in dragonball. The one who explained that was Vegeta but he also made it clear that the Saiyans are a species in which the effects of old age take a long time to appear.

This is why it can take many years before aging becomes apparent. So that you have an idea at the end of Dragon Ball Z This Saiyan is 47 years old. In GTwhich is not canon, starts with 52.

Font: Shueisha.

At the end of Dragon Ball GT He’s 152 and still looks pretty much the same. However, and if we pay attention to what is established by Dragon Ball Super: Brolythe old age of the Saiyans begins to manifest itself at 80 years of age.

Paragus, Broly’s father, exceeds this age. So I seen it on GT It does not count if we stick to this film, which was supervised by Akira Toriyama. In this way we will have to be patient to see Goku in such a way.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.