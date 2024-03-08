The news of the death of Akira Toriyama has struck deep in the hearts of many fans of the Dragon Ball franchise, as it leaves a legacy for those who at some point in their childhood did not miss the chapters of such a unique series that brought anime to pop culture. And to pay a kind of tribute, a television station Mexico has decided to show the most iconic movies one after another, so that users can remember those pleasant moments in the adventures of Goku.

The same day this note is published (March 8, 2024) the marathon will take place on the channel TV Aztecawith six films that many surely have in their minds, Starting at 1:30 p.m. with The way to powerto have a lot of content until 7 PM, since there will be a football game afterwards. But things will continue at 9 to close the day's programming with two amazing films.

Here the complete schedule:

– Dragon Ball: The Road to Power (1996) – 1:30 p.m.

– Dragon Ball Z: The Decisive Battle of Earth (1990) – 3:30 p.m.

– Dragon Ball Z: The two warriors of the future Gohan and Trunks (1993) – 4:45 p.m.

– Dragon Ball Z: Return of the Legendary Warrior (1994) – 5:45 p.m.

– Dragon Ball Z: The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta (1995) – 9:00 p.m.

– Dragon Ball Z: Attack of the Dragon (1995) – 10:15 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to have pay cable or even HD antenna to access the channel signal, since the transmission can also be seen through the official website of TV Azteca. Meanwhile, for those who don't have time to take a look, all of the movies dragon ball and Dragon Ball Z are available in Amazon Prime Video with Latin and original dubbing.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: Many learned about Dragon Ball on open television, so it will give fans a lot of nostalgia to relive these films that were part of a generation. I don't have time to watch them, but at least I have the option to check them out when it's on Prime Video.