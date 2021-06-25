Who didn’t want to be like Goku when i was a kid? Even to this day, this Saiyan warrior remains one of the most relevant characters in pop culture, and thanks to Dragon Ball Super, the franchise took on new life. Well this mother TikToker He went viral by transforming his son into this hero, with everything and his crazy hairstyle.

Via Reddit, the user Joseph lemus shared this moving video in which we can see a mother getting her son ready for school, wearing a T-shirt Goku and of course, her outgoing hair. Here you can see it yourself:

Achieve hair like Goku It is not an easy task, so we do not want to imagine all the time that this mother invested in her son to make him look as similar as possible. It is certainly a feat worthy of recognition.

Via: ComicBook