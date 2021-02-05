Dragon ball began to tell us the story of Goku since he was a child, but the series that became popular was the Z saga, when the saiyan he was already an adult.

If you remember, it was on one of his trips that he met Milk, who from that moment chose him to become her husband, and well, we already know how the story ended.

The daughter of Ox Satan She put aside her potential as a peeler to dedicate herself to being a housewife, but thanks to a fan, we can see her in this almost forgotten facet.

When Milk was a skilled fighter

Surely few remember it, but in Dragon ball they introduced us to Milk as a martial arts fighter, and no wonder, as she inherited her father’s strength.

We will never know if his potential would have increased like that of Krillin with some training, as she soon became the mother of Gohan and gave up the blows for a life as a homemaker.

Although we saw her demonstrate her strength on more than one occasion, she was never the same again, so a fan decided to bring back her best years with an illustration that portrays her as a skilled fighter.

Don’t forget that she is also a martial arts teacher.

This little tribute was created by the Twitter user @enonami who reminded fans what he looked like Milk when she was a martial arts teacher.

As time never stopped running in Dragon ball, the wife of Goku she aged like any other human, and therefore it seems impossible that we will ever see her in battle again.

We can’t say that Milk have had a happy life, as you are always concerned that Goku or their children die before a villain; however, we admire his dedication, as he always motivated his family to keep going.

