The Mexican cosplayer Elijah Ferry decided to give his fans a work inspired by Dragon Ball. Particularly one focused on the villain Goku Black, whom we met in Dragon Ball Super. Of course, the artist decided to give her own feminine touch to create her own version of her evil self.

Elijah Ferry manages to do a great job of recreating the characteristic clothing of goku black. With his black tunic and pants, his white boots and his well-remembered red belt. Also it seems that he gave us a representation of the villain of dragon ball in his state of super saiyan roseas she wears a pink wig.

To give an extra touch to his characterization, he used image editing tools to simulate that he emanates energy. In addition to the fact that the same model puts on a face of few friends, which helps her to fully enter the role. It’s a pretty unique representation of one of the most remembered villains of Dragon Ball Super.

Source: Elia Fery

The comments on his post show that his fans are happy with this representation of Goku Black. noteworthy which is not the first time that he is characterized as the pink saiyan of Dragon Super Ball. However, it is the most worked version, since before they were just simple photographs.

With this we could believe that goku black is one of Elia Fery’s favorite characters. A look at his profile shows us that she has represented him on different occasions. Also to Vegeta Blue, who played a very important role in defeating him. Although it seems that she in general she is an avid fan of dragon ball.

Elia Fery seems to love Dragon Ball and Gok Black

Among the works of Elia Fery we see cosplays of Street Fighter and even Death Note. However, his penchant for dragon ball it’s pretty clear. She has not only dressed as goku blackalso as Bulma, Android 18, Gohan, Videl, Goku and Gogeta in Super Saiyan 4. All with very good results.

Source: Elia Fery

We hope that soon he will give us more works that take into account the recent events of Dragon Ball Super. Maybe we could see her create a cosplay of Moor, Big wave or even the same Bardock. We have to keep an eye on her to see what other costume she will surprise us with in the future. Did you like her work?

