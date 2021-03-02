Dragon ball always had as its main figure Gokualthough all his increases in power would not have been possible without the guidance of the charismatic master Roshi.

Many times we were shown that this skilled fighter possessed impressive power, even in his old age; However, his abilities shone more brightly when he was young.

Few times we could see what the master Roshi in his youth, but thanks to a fanart we can see it in action and with a great drawing quality.

If your memory is good, surely you will remember that Dragon Ball once showed Roshi in his youth, when he still had hair and had a certain resemblance to Yamcha.

This stage of the master’s life was taken up by the artist salvamakoto, who created an illustration where he shows us the guide of Goku next to the teacher Tsuru and the mighty Mutaito.

Four legends of martial arts.

It is very likely that you do not remember all these characters, since several of them appeared in the first anime of Dragon ball, but do not worry, since then we will tell you who it is.

Roshi He is the most identifiable of all, but the man next to him may seem like a stranger to the youngest.

This mysterious character is the teacher Tsuru, who instructed Ten Shin Han and Chaoz. Despite training with the mighty Mutaito, Tsuru He ends up going bad and even attacks his former disciples with the help of Tao Pai Pai.

Who is Mutaito in Dragon Ball?

Roshi and Tsuru were the most skillful disciples of Mutaito, a fighter who lived 300 years before the current events of Dragon ball, and who at that time was considered the strongest man on Earth.

His abilities were so great that he even managed to devise a technique to defeat the Demon King Piccolo, which he called Mafuba; However, this was so demanding that she ended up murdering him.

Goku knows him because Mr popo helps him travel back in time, although very few fans remember this episode.

Finally, in the first illustration a young man appears Kamisama, who originally gives life to the evil Piccolo by separating his evil part, and thus, becoming a god.

If you want to follow Salvakamoto’s work more closely, you can follow him on his social networks.

