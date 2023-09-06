Dragon Ball it is first and foremost a manga, but in the long run it has mostly been successful as an anime. This means that “filler” stories have been made and original characters have been created, such as Marion for example. The girl is often the focus of cosplays and now too elia.fery he offers us his own Marion cosplay.

elia.fery made a very faithful version of the Dragon Ball character. The most interesting part is that the diving mask has not been forgotten, often omitted from cosplays that focus on other details of Marion’s costume (which we remember in other languages ​​is known as Maron). The final result is excellent.

tell us, what do you think of Marion’s cosplay made by elia.fery? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?