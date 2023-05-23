Let’s go back to the parts of Dragon Ball with this Marion cosplay from Elia.ferywhich re-proposes what has practically become a classic, with the girl in question obviously in a bathing suit, as often happens in her representations.

Marion has become the protagonist of a particular case: although she has very little relevance in the history of Akira Toriyama’s work, Marion still turns out to be a very popular subject by cosplayers and the reason is quite evident. She is indeed a particularly charming and busty girl, who ended up being one of the most popular even if less present in the anime.

Often confused with Bulma, as they are indeed very similar, Marion is theKrillin’s ex-girlfriendwhich appears only in some filler episodes of the Dragon Ball Z animated series, often flirting with other male characters, as happened with Yamcha and Gohan.

Also for this reason, in addition to her being somewhat spoiled and with little empathy, she cannot even be properly considered a champion of sympathy, but her strength lies elsewhere, as also demonstrated by this excellent cosplay by Elia.fery, which performs a faithful reworking.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Futaba from Carry.key from Persona 5, that of Black Widow from pamdroid18, the cosplay of Ino Yamanaka from AlienOrihara taken from Naruto Shippuden, the one Camie’s from Shirogane-sama from My Hero Academia, Tsunade’s cosplay from capeOfwonders from Naruto, Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner and Chichi’s cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball.