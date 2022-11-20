Let’s go back to the classic atmospheres of Dragon Ball with this Marion cosplay from yazbunnyywhich obviously presents the girl in a bathing suit, as often happens with regards to the representations of this marginal character who has remained in the common imagination.

Marion’s destiny is particular: despite having little or no relevance in the story, even compared to the numerous secondary characters of the series created by Akira Toriyama, Marion is still a very popular subject by cosplayers and the reason is quite evident. She is indeed a particularly charming and busty girl, who ended up being one of the most popular even if less seen ever.

Often confused with Bulma, as they are in fact very similar, Marion is theKrillin’s ex-girlfriendwhich appears only in some filler episodes of the Dragon Ball Z animated series, often flirting with other male characters, as happened with Yamcha and Gohan.

In general, she is not really a champion of sympathy, also given her tendency to behave like a spoiled and decidedly little empathic girl, but her strength lies elsewhere, as also demonstrated by this excellent cosplay by yazbunnyy, which carries out a faithful reworking of it and also a little exotic.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of C18 from Gremlynne taken from Dragon Ball, that of Yamato from yazbunnyy from One Piece, the cosplay of Lucy from shirogane_sama taken from Cyberpunk 2077, that of Futaba from win_winry_ in swimsuit taken from Persona 5, the cosplay of Sailor Moon from Paris Hilton, and that of Tsunade from yaizaperez all in body painting, taken from Naruto.