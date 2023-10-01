Dragon Ball is known for many reasons, including its many historical characters that fans have come to adore since the manga. The saga, however, has also evolved beyond the pages of paper and has arrived on small and large screens, also introducing content not present in the manga. In addition to entire sagas, there are also simply “filler” characters introduced with the anime, such as Marionof which we can now see a cosplay made by papfelcosplay.

papfelcosplay offers us a cosplay simple girl, with her classic yellow costume. Obviously the blue wig is not missing, but in this case the diving mask is not present. Marion is not a very famous character, but she is often recreated in cosplay and papfelcosplay. She is curious to know how many of her followers remember exactly who she is and what episode she appears in. Do you remember it?

Tell us, what do you think of the Marion cosplay made by papfelcosplay? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?