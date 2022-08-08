Mario Castaneda is one of the most emblematic voices of dubbing and one of his most remembered roles is that of Goku in dragon ball. That is why his absence in Dragon Ball Z Kai missed many. Why didn’t she participate?

Well Castaneda spoke about it. That was in a recent interview they did for a TV channel Youtube. There she revealed what almost everyone suspected and it is nothing less than a matter of money.

according to this actor ‘We had a financial arrangement when we dubbed Dragon Ball Z and GT. So when Kai came we asked, no more, but no less and the answer was ‘there is no budget”.

He could participate but decided not to sell his work for less than what he was paid in the past. So this artist’s response was ‘and then I said: thank you very much, but no. I do not can’. So she decided not to get involved.

Font: Toei Animation.

It was certainly a pity that Dragon Ball Z Kai did not have the participation of Mario Castaneda, but he was not the only one who decided not to return. The same thing happened with Rene Garcia, Gerardo Reyes, Laura Torres Y Charles Second.

But that was only at the beginning of the anime, since after Castaneda and the others received fair payment for their work. It is for what they participated in the last 69 episodes leaving behind that bad moment.

Where can you see the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime?

If you happen to be interested in the anime of Dragon Ball Z Kai can see it through hbo max. also through Warner Channel.

Although, as we mentioned before, most of the episodes do not have the beloved Latin Spanish dubbing. Fortunately, this situation was forgotten when it arrived Dragon Ball Superwhere Mario Castaneda and his colleagues participated from the beginning.

Font: Toei Animation.

Castaneda also participate again in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero What Goku beside Rene Garcia What Vegeta, Charles Second What Piccolo and several other actors and actresses.

Only this time the voice of Gohan comes from Luis Manuel Avila for the death of Louis Alfonso Mendoza in March 2020. It is to be imagined that Toei Animation It was very clear to him what the preferences of the fans of the series are.

