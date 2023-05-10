Dragon Ball Super is preparing for its next update, and manga readers will be rewarded for their patience. After all, the series promises to return this month with an update on the Saiyans.

As Piccolo deals with an android threat on Earth, the manga of Dragon Ball Super is about to find out what Goku is up to, and our first glance shows us that brolly is accompanying our hero.

As you can see below, chapter 93 of Dragon Ball Super has released its first image before its draft release. It can be clearly seen that brolly occupies the shot, and we can see him freaking out. So if you wanted to see more of Toyotaro’s take on the Saiyan, your wish will be granted very soon.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 First Draft. More drafts release May 12th, 10AM JST pic.twitter.com/PIbB7eElDW —Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2023

After all, the manga of Dragon Ball Super hasn’t cared much about brolly since the character became canon. The hero joined the canon timeline with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but that movie’s arc was glossed over in the manga. The anime kept visiting brolly briefly on the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, and the manga adaptation of the movie is set to expand the role of brolly.

You can imagine the excitement of the fans of dragonball when meeting with brolly because they will accept any crumb they can get from the Saiyan. For years, the character was overlooked as a non-canon addition to dragonball, but its popularity only grew over the years. When I arrive Dragon Ball Super, fans were desperate to make the fighter canon, and the series did exactly that. Now is the time for the manga of dragonball explore the character more, which will be something new for Goku’s new student.

If you missed the last paper of brolly in the anime, you can always see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to find his cameo. The film is now available on Digital HD and Blu-ray. Regarding the manga of Dragon Ball Super, the series is updated monthly, and you can read those new chapters through the Shonen Jump app. The manga is currently adapting the story arc of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herobut has recently developed two original arcs that take place after the end of the television anime.

Via: comic book