‘Dragon Ball’ surprised its fans with the news that a new anime called ‘Dragon Ball Magic’, which returns with a new story within the popular franchise. However, this will not be related to the latest events of ‘Dragon Ball Super’, so the announcement has generated divided opinions among fans of the saga created by Akira Toriyama. What did they say?

For this reason, in the following note, we will tell you what this controversial anime is about and why it has caused controversy among fans of the franchise. ‘Dragon Ball’.

What will ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ be about?

Contrary to what many expect, the plot of ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ will be completely new and will have no relation to—nor will it be a continuation—of ‘Dragon Ball Super’, which fans want its sequel to be announced soon. Furthermore, according to information from specialists in topics related to the franchise, such as SupaChronicles, DBHype and EmperorBigD (their Twitter accounts), this new anime will have as reference ‘Dragon Ball GT’a project made by third parties and that does not count as canon in the story because Akira Toriyama.

In the new series, we will seeGokuin the form of a child next toEastern Kaioshin, also in a children’s version. Both characters appear at this stage through the work of a demon, who cast a kind of spell or curse on them. Likewise, both Goku and Shin must go to several planets in order to find the villain and defeat him, but not before encountering a series of obstacles in their path.

Why has ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ generated controversy?

As we explained before, ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ It will not have any type of link with ‘Dragon Ball Super’, rather, it will be a kind of reboot of ‘Dragon Ball GT’, which has disappointed some fans of the franchise. This is because many of them were waiting for the second season of ‘DBS’ to be announced; the creators even gave them a glimmer of hope by communicating on their networks that on October 12, 2023 they will give important information.

However, the recent news sparked controversy and expert fans in the field were present through their Twitter accounts, such as Geekdom101 and AnimeAjay. “They couldn’t wait a few weeks and instead they decided to start spouting half-truths. Great,” said the second of them.