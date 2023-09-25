













If you haven’t heard much about it, don’t worry, here we bring together the information we have so far. It should be noted that these are all rumors for now so take them as such. Since until now there is no official confirmation.

What is Dragon Ball Magic?

According to several insiders Dragon Ball Magic is a new web anime that Toei Animation is working on. This will follow Goku and Supreme Kaio Shin of the East after they are both turned into children by a demon. Their search for this being will take them to several planets.

Like the events of Super, it will happen before the end of Z where Goku meets young Uub at the martial arts tournament. Being a web series, it is most likely that its events are not canon within the already established continuity.

Source: Toei Animation

Its animation style will be mostly 2D, with designs similar to animations from the nineties. However, it will also make use of 3D effects and some characters modeled in this technology for action scenes. So Dragon Ball Magic will look something similar to what we saw in Broly.

Finally, insiders also claim to know its release window and duration. It will supposedly have 15 episodes of between thirty and forty minutes. It will also begin airing in the first half of 2024.

When could it be revealed?

The insiders assure that the revelation of Dragon Ball Magic It will be next October 12 during the New York Comic Con. This is because the franchise will have a panel at this event and on that date. Furthermore, this information carries a little more veracity.

Through Toei Animation’s Twitter they announced that there would be special news. However, the tweet was deleted shortly after, which sparked speculation. Although some expected the continuation of Superit seems that it will be magic what they announce.

Source: Toei Animation.

So now you have knowledge about what it could be Dragon Ball Magic and we can only wait to find out if it is true. The fact that so many insiders are claiming it may be a good sign, but we will have to wait until October 12 to know for sure.

