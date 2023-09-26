‘Dragon ball magic’ will be part of the great franchise based on the manga created by Akira Toriyama. This new anime will also be produced by Toei Animation hand in hand with the mangaka and hope to satisfy the thousands of fans of ‘Dragon ball’ with the plot that will be presented as a kind of reboot of ‘Dragon Ball GT’. Are you ready for the new adventures of the Saiyan warrior?

For this reason, if you don’t want to miss anything about ‘Dragon Ball Magic’, in this note, we leave you all the details about the premiere of the new Goku anime and where it can be seen ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dragon Ball Magic’: release date, what it will be about and everything about the new anime

When is chapter 1 of ‘Dragon ball magic’ released?

‘Dragon ball magic’ is the new anime of Goku and company. Photo: LR/Instagram composition of Dragon ball/Toei Animation

‘Dragon ball magic’ It still does not have a confirmed release date, so we must wait for them to announce on their official social networks when chapter 1 of the anime will be released. As is known, the news of this new project was released recently and it is only known that could begin airing during the first half of 2024.

What is the plot of ‘Dragon ball magic’?

According to the information released by specialists, in ‘Dragon ball magic’we will seeGokuin the form of a child next toEastern Kaioshin, also in a children’s version. Both characters appear at this stage through the work of a demon, who cast a kind of spell or curse on them. Likewise, both Goku and Shin must go to several planets in order to find the villain and defeat him, but not before encountering a series of obstacles in their path.

Toei Animation will be the production company in charge of animating ‘Dragon ball magic’. Photo: Toei Animation

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’ (2023) release a new trailer on October 12? Everything that is known

How to watch chapter 1 of ‘Dragon ball magic’ ONLINE?

Unlike the other anime in the franchise, ‘Dragon ball magic’ It will not be broadcast on television, since the creators are planning to broadcast all the episodes of the series via streaming. In that sense, This new installment of Goku and company could be seen ONLINE from the service Crunchyrolla platform specialized in this type of content.

#Dragon #ball #magic #chapter #premiere #plot #watch #anime #ONLINE