Dragon ball it still generates buzz every time it announces something new, and no wonder, as it has built a huge fan base over many years.

If you saw the episodes when they were broadcast for the first time in your country, surely you were excited when you saw Goku transform into a super saiyan, but maybe you didn’t know they had a change.

Although the anime of Dragon ball He introduced us to muscular green-eyed blond characters, originally their appearance looked a bit scarier.

When many of us met Goku we did it thanks to anime, since it was not so easy to get the sleeve in Latin America.

Because of this many do not know that Dragon ball he had a slightly different look for him super saiyan, specifically because of a change in her eyes.

Although the musculature and tousled blond hair were identical, the pupils of Goku They were not green but red, giving him a more terrifying appearance.

The pupils were not always green.

As you can see, the green color in the eyes of the super saiyan originally there, probably to reinforce the idea that this transformation came from anger.

This design was kept until the arrival of chapter 323 of the manga, when they decided to change the look of the character for a lighter color.

Despite this, the promotional art for the film Cooler’s revenge from Dragon ball he kept the red in his eyes, at least in Japan.

The reason why this modification was made is unknown, but it is said that even the sketches made by Akira toriyama they kept the original appearance, but were not respected.

The transformation of super saiyan god recovered this tonality in the look, although the design of the eyes made Goku not look evil.

What eye color do you like the most?

We recommend you:

Source.



