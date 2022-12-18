Bunny Bulma returns in all its magnificence by coming out for the umpteenth time from Dragon Ball to relive in a splendid cosplay by lunasenpia, who shows her in possession of all the dragon balls, kept neatly in a box. Strange that they haven’t summoned the dragon Shenron yet. Evidently something must have gone wrong or someone didn’t tell us right.

As you can see from the video, the cosplayer was filmed on the edge of her bed, holding the box full of spheres.

The costume it is always the same and is now a classic of the cosplay scene. It consists of a headband with bunny ears, a white collar with a red tie, a black bodysuit with a white cotton bunny tail, a pair of blue tights and a pair of white wristbands. In short, even sublime distilled in some piece of cloth.

As already reported, the author of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, he had already used this costume in another of his works, namely in Dr. Slump and Arale, where he had made a waitress wear it (obviously it is his passion). Also worth mentioning is the fact that the Bunny Bulma costume appears in several video gamessuch as Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure, Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends.