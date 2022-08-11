the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero it’s only a few days away. For this reason we had an opportunity, thanks to Crunchyroll, to chat with his actors. Among them, Luis Manuel Avilathe new voice of Gohan after the unfortunate death of Louis Alfonso Mendozahis original Latin voice.

Much of the conversation revolved around this change, especially for the importance of Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Faced with questions about how she prepared for the role, Luis Manuel Avila He said that the material is very vast. However, the dubbing director, Eduardo Garza shared some content with him.

The goal was not for Luis Manuel to imitate Luis Alfonso, but rather for him to understand the character he created with Gohan. From there everything was directed more towards doing the best interpretation of this character and giving the best of himself as an actor. He took as a base what his predecessor created, but he made his own contribution to be able to give continuity to the hero.

Regarding his addition to the cast of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the actor said very happy. In addition to that he believes that he put in a lot of effort to deliver a performance that the fans will receive with affection. Although the reception of the public cannot be controlled, Luis Manuel assured that he handled it with love, nostalgia and a lot of preparation.

He added that he owes much of his acting to Lalo Garza. Since as a director he provided a lot of help on how to deal with giving voice to Gohan and how to create, in a certain way, their own voice. One that was new, while paying homage to the great work of Luis Alfonso Mendoza.

The humility of Luis Manuel Ávila had a lot to do with his participation in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

As perhaps many of you know, there was a great campaign for Luis Manuel Avila was the voice of Gohan. This was long before the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Latin America was announced.. However, the actor did not feel entitled to be just because the fans asked for it, according to Edward Garza.

The film’s dubbing director commented that the idea came from him to contact Luis Manuel Avila. Since they had collaborated in the past and he thought she did a good job in terms of voice acting. He also indicated that the actor never came to look for him, demanding to be the new voice of Goku’s son for the support of the fans.

Image: Toei Animation

‘Mr. Luis Manuel Ávila never looked for me to tell me that the fans were asking for it. He received compliments and requests from fans, but he kept quiet. The idea of ​​looking for it was mine. There are many people who come saying that they do voices and impressions and want to participate. A big part of him considering it was his professionalism, he didn’t get carried away by the fans.‘. Said Edward Garza.

He also added that during the recordings of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero he didn’t have a proud attitude either. He was open to receiving any indication and comments so that his interpretation would be the best possible. We will soon see the result, when superhero premieres this August 18.

