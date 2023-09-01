dragonball It’s not known for drama, but every franchise has its ups and downs. Since its inception, the series has been a bestseller, and its legendary status has made the IP even more profitable. From the anime of dragonball right down to its sleeve and various games, the brand delves into just about everything. But if a new report is true, the anime rights could be in limbo after a readjustment in Shueisha.

So let’s analyze the whole situation. The news comes straight from Japan courtesy of Bunshun Online, and fans of dragonball, like Herms98, were quick to analyze the report. It turns out that Akio Iyoku, a major figure behind the anime of dragonballhas resigned from his post at the dragon room in Shueisha.

For those who don’t know, the dragon room was created a few years ago and works as a laboratory of ideas for dragonball. Iyoku was the head of the group, but now he has left Shueisha to form his own company called Capsule Corporation Tokyo. Iyoku reportedly wants him to Shueisha continue with the manga rights of dragonballbut argues that Capsule Corporation Tokyo it should take care of other media like anime, games, and more.

as you can imagine, Shueisha is not very eager to part with the additional rights of dragonball. After all, Goku’s popularity brings a lot of money to the company. Bunshun Online says that Shueisha is reluctant to cede any right to dragonball and that negotiations between the companies are ongoing. At this moment, the only thing Shueisha confirm is Iyoku’s departure from the company, so we know that.

If you’re wondering what he thinks Akira Toriyama about this conflict, the creator of dragonball is limited in subject. He admitted that he could only comment on the situation through Shueisha, so the creator can keep their feelings on the matter private. However, Toriyama he said that Iyoku’s new business venture had nothing to do with him and that Iyoku chose the name of the company on his own. Since the company name comes from dragonballit seems that Iyoku has an interest in handling the affairs of dragonballbut Shueisha she would be determined not to let Goku go without a fight.d

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I’m surprised this hasn’t happened before.