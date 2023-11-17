













This is a product of Banpresto’s Bandai Spirits line, and it is likely that more than one fan of the adventures of Goku and his friends would like to know how much this item costs.

Also, where can you get it. In that sense it is better to tell you that this Sheng Long plush from dragon ball It is exclusive to entertainment centers in Japan.

We recommend: Dragon Ball reveals an original design of Bulma that was more focused on girls.

Yes, those that still have arcades, both the traditional ones and the ones that usually give tickets and are very popular.

So the only way to get it is to go to places like this in the country of the Rising Sun and have the skill, as well as the luck, to obtain it.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

It is common for Banpresto to manufacture items of this type that are exclusive to this center. So is there no hope of getting this Sheng Long plush from dragon ball?

We don’t doubt that some online stores will be able to get it. However, its price will be higher than normal. Nor should it be ruled out that it appears on auction sites. This will happen mainly in Japan but maybe they can be found on eBay.

Banpresto is a company that generally focuses on the Japanese market. However, in one way or another their products reach other countries such as Mexico and others in Latin America.

Fountain: Banpresto.

But generally they are figures of dragon ball, not stuffed animals like Sheng Long’s. So if you happen to travel to Japanese lands, don’t waste the opportunity to enter an amusement center and see if you can win this great prize.

