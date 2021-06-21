Let’s go back to the good old Dragon Ball as a starting point for the cosplay to be proposed today, but here with a very special case, given that it is the cosplay of both android C18 and C17 both by the same author, that is Kasuzame.

We have seen the excellent cosplayer Russian already in action on various other characters and in particular on theandroid 18, one of his favorite subjects, but in this case he also manages to carry out a truly textbook crossdressing, so much so as to be unrecognizable.

The interpretation of C18 is the classic one, with the android represented with the typical denim jacket and long-sleeved shirt, otherwise very similar to the character created by Akira Toriyama between hair and even facial features.

Much more impressive however, also considering the model’s starting look, is her depiction of the C17, this being a boy. There is obviously a noticeable resemblance to C18, but at first glance it’s easy to be fooled into thinking you’re in front of a guy.

Again, the interpretation is perfect, including clothing, hair and contact lenses, as well as a little makeup applied to change the features and make them more angular than usual.