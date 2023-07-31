There is no doubt that ‘Dragon Ball’ is one of the most famous anime of all time around the world, which is why millions of fans have not only seen all the episodes of the series, but have also consumed all the volumes of the series. manga written by Akira Toriyama. And it is the same fans who will be about to launch an audiovisual material of the publications illustrated by them, which were published under the name of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’.

What will the ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ anime be about?

series of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ will be based on the manga of the same name that was created in 2018 by three artists known as @Darkows, @Poissonlabo and @Reenko and which, in turn, is inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama. In the publications, an alternative story to that shown in ‘Dragon Ball Super’ is shown, which occurs just after the Tournament of Power, which is why Goku has not yet managed to perfectly master ultra instinct.

Goku and Gohan have been the protagonists of the covers of the two chapters of the manga. Photo: composition LR/Dragon Ball Kakumei

In addition, the father of Gohan and Goten will have to deal with the universes that had been eliminated, but were brought back thanks to Android 17’s wish. It should be noted that it is not about the universes that disappeared after the Tournament of Power, but from everyone else.

Despite the fact that only two chapters have been published, this manga has gained a lot of popularity among lovers of the saga, due to its well-told story and its good illustration, so the news of its adaptation is being well received. .

When will the ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ anime premiere?

Although the launch of the anime was announced in style, the date of its premiere has not yet been confirmed or if it will reach a streaming platform, so we must be attentive to the information published by the creators themselves. It should be noted that this type of work done by fans is usually released on YouTube or Facebook, so ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ could meet the same fate.

The plot of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ is developed after the Tournament of Power in ‘Dragon Ball Super’. Photo: Toei Animation

This situation could change in the event that Akira Toriyama, author of the original work, consents or authorizes said version, this could cause it to be seen on specialized and better-known platforms such as Netflix either crunchyrroll.

