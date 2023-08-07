Just a few days ago the premiere of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ was announced, an anime based on the manga of the same name and which is inspired by the work of the famous mangaka Akira Toriyama, which has aroused the curiosity of many fans of the saga, who want to know what new adventures Goku and his friends will live. For this reason, in the following note you will know a preview of what can be seen and what was communicated by the same creators of the aforementioned fanmade.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 5 [ONLINE GRATIS en español latino]: when does it come out, at what time and how to SEE the episode [ESTRENO]?

When will the first chapter of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ be released?

The ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ project, which is made by three artists known as @Darkows, @Poissonlabo and @Reenko, is still in the development phase, since the manga has only four volumes. In this sense, it is very likely that the audiovisual material has content that has not yet been appreciated in print or, on the contrary, that the story advances in both forms at the same time, something that has happened before with other animes.

This is what the animation art direction for ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ will look like, inspired by Shintani, designer of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’. Photo: @PoissonLabo/Twitter

The one who has given a little more detail about the production is Poissonlabo, illustrator of the project, who published on his Twitter account a preview of what will be the illustration that will be displayed in the anime and which, according to what he indicated, is inspired by Shintani, the character designer of the movie ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’, which was released in 2018.

What will episode 1 of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ be about?

The first chapter of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ will deal with the events after the Tournament of Power, shown in ‘Dragon Ball Super’, in which the characters must suffer the consequences of the desire of Android 17, who brought back the universes that were eliminated.

The return of the gods of destruction and other malevolent deities will cause some of them to rise up and rebel against Daishinkan, the father of angels.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’ episode 4, FREE ONLINE PREMIERE: what time and where to SEE the anime via STREAMING?

For this reason, the Z warriors will begin the search for allies in order to face the new threat, but without Goku, who was imprisoned and chained in universe 0 so that he does not have any type of participation or influence in the new universal conflict. , whose villain will be the mother of angels.

Where can you see the premiere of ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’?

As the anime is still in the development process, neither the date of its premiere nor the platform on which it can be seen have been confirmed. However, the developers assured that they are working tirelessly to get it released as soon as possible.

These are some of the illustrations that can be found in the ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ manga. Photo: @ReenkoDBK/Twitter

Let’s remember that fan-made materials are not usually published on specialized platforms. In this line, it would be expected that ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ can be seen through YouTube, Facebook or some other social network of the same creators of the anime.

Who are the artists behind ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’?

Like many passionate fans, sometimes the original narrative doesn’t come to fruition according to their expectations or developmental wishes, even though the creator chooses not to modify it. In this way, alternative variants arise that continue with the story; Such is the setting in the ‘Dragon Ball’ universe, where the sequel known as ‘Dragon Ball Kakumei’ has emerged. In this project, three manga and anime enthusiasts conceived by Akira Toriyama have taken the creative reins: Darkows, Poissonlabo and Reenko, are the pseudonyms of these artists.

#Dragon #Ball #Kakumei #chapter #opens #anime