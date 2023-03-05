For some time the Twitter account of dragonball He holds a vote called Secret Battle Hour where he puts two characters created by Akira Toriyama face to face, and this time he pitted Goku against Vegeta.

Many might think that the ultimate Warrior Z would win but in reality it was not. The one who won was none other than the Prince of the Saiyans, which surprised several people. All due to past surveys.

What happens is that usually in Secret Battle Hour the most obvious option almost always wins. But it seems that this time the fans of dragonball they preferred the great Vegeta to be the winner.

We recommend: This is how Gohan would look like played by Tom Holland in a Dragon Ball Live Action.

That was in the Round Two Match and the voting method was very simple. To count Goku’s votes, you only had to RT the original message published on March 2, and in the case of Vegeta, just give it the classic Like or Like.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Voting closed on March 2. In the case of Goku, he obtained 5,790 votes in this poll of dragonballand in the case of Vegeta, he got… more than 11 thousand 800!

It is a very impressive result, since nobody thought that it would reach such a large number of votes. It is evident that the husband of Bulma and father of Trunks and Bra is living a great moment in terms of popularity. It is something that is obvious in this vote.

What is the next challenge for Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball?

If we stick to the main series, Dragon Ball Super, both Goku and Vegeta must face Black Frieza. This villain appeared with said transformation at the end of the Granolah Survivor Arc.

Although both ended up overwhelmed by this character, both have new ways to expand their power with new techniques. Goku has yet to perfect the use of Ultra Instinct, while Vegeta must master Ultra Ego.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

However, the confrontation of these Z Fighters against Black Frieza is on pause. All because at the moment the story is focused on Trunks and Goten, with their student adventures.

That is in the events prior to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Goku and Vegeta are likely training again, and if we’re sticking to the movie mentioned earlier, then they asked Broly for a little help on that one.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.