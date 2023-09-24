The anime of Dragon Ball it is full of characters and some of these were created specifically for the animated version of the saga, such as Marion for example. The girl, although not particularly important to the overall plot, was immediately appreciated by fans and the world of cosplay did not fail to celebrate her. Now, for example, we can see the Marion cosplay made by jane_sg66with a shot on the beach.

jane_sg66 offers us a simple but faithful cosplay of the character, although it doesn’t include the diving mask one typically associates with Marion. To compensate, the cosplayer took care to have a shot taken in the same pose as in a scene from the anime: you can make a comparison in the second image in the Instagram post.

Tell us, what do you think of the Marion cosplay made by jane_sg66? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?