Bunny Bulma is a beloved character, used very often to make gods cosplay, despite appearing little in the series Dragon Ball. itskawaiikitten is just yet another cosplayer to face the challenge of playing this particular version of Bulma, which in part recalls the Playboy bunnies. In reality, the rabbit costume is often worn in Japan by all those characters who resemble rabbits, even in a vague way.

Bulma actually wears this very little costume over the course of the series, but that was enough to make it iconic and popular among cosplayers. The costume consists of six pieces: a headband with bunny ears, a white collar with a red bow tie, a black leotard with a white cotton rabbit tail, a pair of blue tights, a pair of red high heels with ankle straps and a pair of white shirt cuffs. Of course there are variants, but this is the most used version and it is the one that itskawaiikitten refers to, which creates a masterful work, moreover well photographed, at the level of that of septemba_chan or that of feministchronicles.

It should be noted that Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball, had already used this costume in another of his works, namely in Dr. Slump and Arale, where he had made a maid wear it. Also interesting is that the Bunny Bulma costume appears in several video games, such as Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure, Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends.