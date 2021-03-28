While many fans mourn the absence of news of the second season of Dragon ball super, It seems that a current of thought against the series is regaining strength.

Unfortunately, focused on Spain. This week it was announced that the public television of Valencia, À Punt, refused to broadcast the anime, which is known in Spanish lands as Dragon Ball. But why does he refuse to air it?

Dragon Ball has always had problems in Spain

À Punt noted that it is due to ‘gender legislation, codes of value and children’s codes’. At least that’s what the channel’s CEO argues, Alfred Costa.

The fact is that it is not the first time that the series suffers such an attack. Since it began to be broadcast in Spain, parents and various groups attacked it incessantly. Especially for its popularity among children and young people. There was even some censorship.

Despite his detractors, Dragon ball became a success in that country, and still is. For some, what is happening on the part of this Valencia television channel is just another official offensive.

Only this time taking advantage of the current world, without remembering that the series is a product of its time. Yes, the anime (especially the first one) has macho elements and other troublesome details. But over time this has been reduced in the series.

The fans certainly do not agree with the decision.

The first anime is not the same as the current series, Super. Many of those who criticize Dragon ball, for ‘convenience’ or other causes, they always look at Milk, the wife of Goku, and her role as a housewife.

But they forget the example of Bulma, who is a key character in the series, independent and has tremendous intelligence. Too Lunch I would say something if not because Toriyama he forgot. But there it is Android 18.

If there is a character that shows independence and strength, that is No. 18. Without leaving aside other female characters who have debuted in the series, especially in Super.

It seems that a group of fans are already pushing for À Punt change your mind, but it will be a matter of seeing if they work. Anime is present on many other platforms, both traditional and digital.

