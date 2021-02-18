Dragon ball He still has many adventures to show, at least in the sleeveWell, many years have passed without news of his return to anime.

If you are one of the veteran fans, you were surely excited and suffered with the saga of Cell, where Androids 17 and 18 first appeared to cause trouble.

Many cosplayers They have tried to imitate them for years, but few have dared to give them such a drastic turn as the one we will show you below, since it changed the sex of 17.

Android 17 had a huge impact on Dragon ball super, and alongside number 18 he even had a good fight against Moor.

The cosplayer Graciethecosplaylass decided to put a little twist on the male character, imagining him as if he had always been a girl.

To give a better atmosphere to his cosplay, he had the support of meganrandom, who became number 18 to create this incredible photoshoot.

As you can see, Graciethecosplaylass adapted the original outfit of Android 17 from Dragon ball to give it a more feminine touch, turning the jeans into shorts and the shirt into an off-the-shoulder blouse.

Of course she kept some representative elements, like the orange bandana and a similar haircut, so you can immediately identify who it is.

For its part, the cosplayer of number 18 faithfully copied the outfit that we saw in the anime, including each and every detail.

Graciethecosplaylass has an extensive gallery of outfits inspired by Dragon ball and other animes, and if you want to take a look at them, you can follow her on her official Instagram account.

What do you think of this peculiar transformation of number 17?

We recommend you:

Source.



