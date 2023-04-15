Super Dragon Ball Heroes It may not be canon, but that hasn’t stopped the spin-off from causing a stir in the anime world. The last episode of the Ultra God Mission not only showed Goku and Vegeta fusing to form Vegito once again to face the Demon King, but Yamcha received an unexpected marriage proposal after one of his greatest victories.

In addition to these world-shaking events, the eighth episode of the latest plotline also gave us the perfect union of futuristic fan favorites.

To bring you up to date, the future version of Gohan which has recently appeared in Super Dragon Ball Heroes is different from the one in the future that gave rise to Future Trunks. This Gohan is called by some anime fans “Gohan Black“, wears a matching gi and has an even more somber undertone than the Future Gohan featured in Dragon Ball Z. He Gohan who is also a “Warrior in Black” lost Bulma and Trunksworking for the renegade Kaioshin in an effort to bring his loved ones back from the grave.

With the Warriors in Black and the Z-Fighters joining forces to face the demonic dimension, the state of Gohan Black is a mystery to anyone. Despite Trunks of the Time Patroller has the ability to become a Super Saiyan God, Gohan Black he is still a threat to Vegeta’s son thanks to the power he received from Aeos.

Ultimately, we couldn’t see who would emerge victorious between the two, but it looks like we’re getting ready to see them fight at full power. The last we see of them in the latest episode is them facing off against former villains like Cell, Bojack, Android 13, and Lord Slug.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be an in-canon replacement for the anime of Dragon Ball Super, but the series has delivered fans some big and unexpected moments in the past. With Yamcha potentially getting married and new transformations that keep coming fast and furious, the Ultra God Quest doesn’t seem to be slowing down at any point.

Via: comic book