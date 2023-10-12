Good news for ‘Dragon Ball’ fans! On Thursday, October 12, the New York Comic Con began, in which the franchise has a special panel. Recently, through their Instagram, they announced that they were going to present a new trailer and the speculation did not wait. While some said that the second season of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ would be revealed, others predicted a reboot series that would be called ‘Dragon Ball Magic’; However, to everyone’s surprise, Akira Toriyama introduced a completely new plot.

Do you want to know which is the new anime that will join the ‘Dragon Ball’ franchise? In the following note, we tell you everything that is known about the advertisement presented at NYCC 2023 and when it will be released.

What is the new ‘Dragon Ball’ anime?

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ is the new anime of the saga created by Akira Toriyama, which was announced at the New York Comic Con this October 12, 2023, through a trailer in which we can see Goku and company turned into a child after someone made a wish to Shenlong. This series will premiere in autumn 2024 in Japan.

What will ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ be about?

As we can see in the official trailer, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ will be a completely new anime and will reveal a story never told in the franchise. In this installment, we will see Goku and all the other characters turned into children by Shenlong