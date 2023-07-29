Dragon Ball is a long saga loved by manga and anime fans. Among the many characters who regularly add to the history of the series, one of the favorites is certainly Bulma, Goku’s original companion during the first quest for the Dragon Balls. Bulma appears in many versions throughout the saga and one of them is Bunny Bulmaoften recreated via i cosplaylike what we can see now of hanagamu.

hangamu offers us a couple of photo shoots from Bunny Bulma’s cosplay, which allows us to see every side of the costume. It is a faithful reproduction of the Dragon Ball character, which lacks nothing, including bow ties, wristbands and ears.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Bulma cosplay made by hanagamu? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?