Within the world of Dragon Ball there are stories that are not canon within the main story, that is why there are projects like most Z movies, alternative series in which we see new fusions and of course, the most loved by the public, GT. That itself has made some wonder if the latter will come to streaming services, and it seems that the comments have been heard.

It has recently been confirmed that this series will arrive exclusively for crunchyroll, so now they will have all the available sagas that have been dubbed into Spanish, and clearly it will not come exclusively with its original audio language. To this is added that they will arrive in two waves, August 17 and 24, since they will be released gradually on the so-called dubbing Thursdays.

For those who don’t know this series, it puts us shortly after the events of Z, in a future where the villain pilaf converts to Goku back into a child, but that has its respective consequences. And it is that the spheres used to fulfill said wish are of evil origin, so the protagonist must gather them again, not only to become an adult again, but to save the earth.

It is worth mentioning that its transmission in TV open returned a short time ago, so users have different options to bring it back to life.

Via: crunchyroll