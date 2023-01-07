Although the anime of Dragon Ball GT it’s outside of the general canon of the series, many fans loved the idea of ​​Goku going back to being a kid. This is why this version of him is popular and appears on various products.

Among them are the same video games and the most recent case is Dragon Ball FighterZ, where it is downloadable content or paid DLC. In the same way it appears in countless fan arts made by various artists.

Among them is the work of @taidon0879, an illustrator specialized in drawing characters from dragonball. He decided to take Goku back from Dragon Ball GT but with a special twist.

We recommend: Dragon Ball presents the most broken fusion between Saiyans.

As you can see in the image that accompanies this note, he is running Ultra Instinct. Technically, there would be no problem if he did. As long as he has the knowledge of how to perform it, the maximum Warrior Z can use it. Age doesn’t matter much either.

Font: Toei Animation.

Of course, because Dragon Ball GT Y Dragon Ball Super They are two different series, it would not be possible for Goku’s version of the first one to be able to execute something like that.

But if we involved Super Dragon Ball Heroes this possibility could not be ruled out. The design made by @taidon0879 has a good style.

Respect the appearance of the character and take inspiration from what Toyotarou did. The luminous halo is present as well as other details.

How did Goku end up as a child in Dragon Ball GT?

It is from the beginning of Dragon Ball GT that Goku is a child again. All because Pilaf resorted to the Black Star Dragon Balls, which were hidden in the Kamisama Temple.

This villain summons Shenlong, but the one that appears instead is Red Shenlong. Suddenly Goku enters the scene to stop him and Pilaf inadvertently asks the Dragon God to revert him to his childhood. This is how a good part of the series would go.

Font: Twitter (@taidon0879).

As the Black Star Dragon Balls spread across the Goku universe, Pan and Trunks must travel to various worlds to retrieve them. Otherwise, the Earth will be destroyed after a year.

The key part of the story is that Goku returns to being a child and in this way shows once again that he is one of the strongest warriors. But things are not that easy and he will have to face new and old rivals as great powers.

In addition to Dragon Ball GT we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.