Great news for fans of dragonball! The legendary anime series, Dragon Ball GTis making his triumphant return to Mexican television through the channel Aztec 7. After years of absence from the small screen, fans will once again be able to enjoy the adventures of Goku and his friends in their fight against powerful enemies.

Dragon Ball GT is a direct continuation of the successful series Dragon Ball Z, created by the legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama. Although Dragon Ball GT It is not based on the original manga, it follows the story of Goku after the events of Dragon Ball Z. The series was originally released in 1996 and consists of 64 exciting episodes packed with action, endearing characters, and epic battles.

The news that Dragon Ball GT will be broadcast again Aztec 7 has excited Mexican anime fans. The series, which has become a cultural icon around the world, has a very loyal fan base in Mexico. Many grew up watching the exciting fights of Goku and his friends, and now they will have the opportunity to relive those emotions in the comfort of their homes.

Although there are no details about how much or at what time the series will be broadcast, it is rumored that the premiere will take place during June, that is, in a few days!

The arrival of Dragon Ball GT to Mexican television can also be an indication of the growing popularity and recognition that anime has gained in recent years, especially with the launch of Dragon Ball Super. It’s no surprise that a beloved series like Dragon Ball finds its way back to the small screen, attracting both old fans and a new generation of followers.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: Brilliant! I come from the generation that had to go to flea markets to buy VHS cassettes to be able to watch this type of series with questionable subtitles. So any news like this is nice.