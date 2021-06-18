Dragon ball super has managed to continue with an interesting story that takes to the next level the power of Goku Y Vegeta trained by Wiss Y Bills. However, it seems that his new villain will manage to defeat his protagonists in chapter 73 of the manga ‘Goku vs Granola’.

Big wave is, without a doubt, one of the most broken characters of all in Dragon ball. And, given some leaks from the manga, we can intuit that this could be the final defeat of Goku. After the hermit’s seeds ran out and the Cerelian defeated him twice already, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to make it out of this one alive.

Goku vs Granola, the end in Dragon Ball?

In the leaked pages of chapter 73 of Dragon ball super, we can see that a preview of the critical fight between Big wave Y Goku. In the first part, Goku is quickly overcome by the power of the Cerelian so he is forced to use the technique that Wiss he had taught him for emergencies.

However, it was all a hoax of Big wave that she had used an illusion to fight him. In fact, he was safe on his ship the entire time, allowing him to defeat him with great ease and, perhaps, forever.

Even though he has yet to defeat Vegeta, it seems that everything is in your favor. We will have to wait to read the final chapter of Dragon ball super.

