













Dragon Ball: Goku's voice talks about the death of Akira Toriyama









On March 8 in Japan it was announced that the author of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyamahad died due to health problems on March 1, 2024. Immediately, both manga and video game personalities expressed their regret over this unfortunate death.

At first, Goku's voice, Masako Nozawahad refused to give any kind of statement about the death of Akira Toriyama, however, he was already able to give a comment about this unfortunate event that is affecting many people.

“I don't want to believe it. My mind is blank with a feeling I don't want to think about. Still, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama Sensei told me: 'Take care of Goku for me, please' and that helps me keep my mind clear.”declared the voice actress.

“I promise to be by Goku's side until my life is over. Sensei, please take care of us from heaven”, concluded the actress.

Masako Nozawa is 38 years old giving life to the Dragon Ball hero and we hope she can continue for several more years.

Mario Castañeda also speaks out about the death of Akira Toriyama

In a slightly more discreet, but sentimental way at the same time, the voice of Goku for Latin America, the actor Mario Castañeda, also dedicated some words through his social networks to the death of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball.

I just found out about the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball… I can't believe it…!!! His work, Goku, changed my life…!! Rest in peace…!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) March 8, 2024

When Dragon Ball had a much more formal dubbing for our region, Mario Castañeda was in charge of providing his voice, at least to announce the title during the opening.

Then, when Goku became an adult, they decided that Mario Castañeda's voice was ideal to continue with the character that Laura Torres worked on at the time, who also dedicated a video on TikTok.

Surely other actors who voiced Goku in other languages ​​already did their thing.

