













Dragon Ball: Goku's voice says he wants to continue doing the voice for 100 more years









Masako Nozawa, the voice actress of Goku of dragon ball, She again won the 71st Kan Kikuchi Award, she was awarded for her role that has an impact on Japanese culture. The actress commented that she plans to continue in the industry until she turns 182.

The award Kan Kikuchi Prize is awarded to outstanding figures in the fields of literature, cinema, theater, sports, newspapers and radio broadcasting. Masako Nozawa won the award because she is:

“A pioneering representative of Japanese voice/dubbing actors, loved by generation after generation”.

The actress who plays Goku in dragon ball She is 86 years old and declared she is ready to continue:

“I love the job of voice actor. I plan to continue until I am 182 years old.”

The reason why I chose The number 182 is quite simple: he likes it.

“The number ‘182’ appeared suddenly, but it is a number I quite like. I want to live to 182 and speak words that everyone can hear, or rather, I want to do that.”

However, the actress has a prestigious career that brought her more awards.

Source: Toei Animation

The actress of dragon ball He also holds a Guinness World Record. for being:

“The voice actress who voiced the same character in a video game for the longest period.” In addition to having the “longest voice-over career in video games”, evidently for his work as Son Goku of Dragon Ball.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Literature together with the Bungei Shunjū literary magazine They are the institutions that are in charge of managing and delivering the award. One more award for “the eternal boy”: Masako Nozawa.

Dragon Ball: Who else does Goku share his voice with?

In addition to playing Son Goku, Masako Nozawa also gave life to Son Gohan and Son Goten from the same anime franchise.

One of his most emblematic roles is in Doraemon (1973) when it replaced to Kōsei Tomita, after 26 episodes.

He has also embodied Tetsuro Hoshino Galaxy Express 999 and to Kitaro GeGeGe no Kitaro.

