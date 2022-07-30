With the output of Dragon Ball Super everything related to GT was left out of the main canon of the series, and that applies to two characters, goku jr Y Vegeta jr., which appeared at the end. But now they’re back… in a certain way.

It just so happens that these characters were brought back for the franchise’s arcade card game. That’s right, we mean Dragon Ball Heroes which continues to maintain its popularity in Japan.

It is precisely on this game that the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. But returning to the subject, the appearance of the descendants of Goku Y Vegeta It’s like part of opening of Ultra God Mission 3.

They are not alone, since other characters like himself also appear Goku, Hit Y Jiren of Super. Same version of the maximum Z Warrior since GT and even Gohan from the alternate timeline.

Font: Toei Animation.

This video of Dragon Ball Heroes of goku jr Y Vegeta jr. It is part of the promotion of the official cards of this arcade game, which allow you to take a better look at both characters.

Both are creations of Toei Animation and it is difficult to say if they will ever enter the official canon. It would be rare for the descendants of Goku Y Vegeta were equal to them, although it is true that some physical characteristics can be repeated.

When does the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes with Goku and company come out?

The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes It still does not have a date or release window, but its name is already known in addition to being related to Goku directly.

This is Goku vs. the Warrior in Black! The result of each battle! and many indeed expect it. Especially because in the absence of the series of Super Many fans kill time by watching this anime that is for promotional purposes in Japan.

Font: Bandai.

That is, it is to promote Dragon Ball Heroes. This arcade game hasn’t made it to the West yet and may never do so; arcades are not what they used to be.

But there is an adaptation for Switch call Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. However, it is not as up-to-date as the original Arcadia. maybe goku jr Y Vegeta jr. appear in the anime in the future.

