While it appears that the world is already finding a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines that could help contain the spread of COVID-19, it is still too early to count victory and it remains a key recommendation to wear a mask when the need to go outside. Now, who better to advise people to keep using this piece than Goku.

An advertising campaign is running in Peru in which it is possible to see a parody of Goku in an animation with which people are being invited to wear a mask. What’s going on? In the video it is possible to appreciate how the character in the style of Akira Toriyama puts on the mask, so that his hair changes color.

That same tweet calls for more warriors to appear who use the mask correctly, just like Goku does in the animation. To that we must add that it also encourages people to wash their hands and apply the traditional healthy distance of 2 meters apart.

This animation went viral for several aspects, the first and most obvious being that it is a copy of Goku with some adjustments. Do you fall for piracy? Maybe not, because finally it is not the same character that appears in Dragon Ball.

There are much more explicit parodies of Goku and nothing happens

Between that campaign Peru works or not with a character similar to Goku, it is worth remembering that it is not the first time that someone makes a parody with the protagonist of Dragon ball.

Anyway and you know where we are going, but if not, just remember the very Doctor goku, who is a replica of the Saiyan, but wearing a mustache and the garb of a doctor. Even the animation exercise is certainly interesting, because if we are not so demanding, we could say that it is not so bad.

It is necessary to see if this idea implemented by the government of Peru it works so that people do not stop wearing a mask and can be a little more secure and, thus, prevent the spread of this disease.

