When we talk about adaptations of the manga to the anime, sometimes there are some problems, and these have to do especially with the handling of colors. That’s something that happened with the manga of dragonball and with the appearance of Gohan in the series of z.

What happens is that when Goku’s son appears in the series, he brings a little outfit inspired by Chinese culture. It is a lovely outfit that suits her very well and stands out because of the colors it has.

His clothes back then mixed the colors yellow and green, as well as having red sections. To the above we must add a hat with a normal color that is finished off with the Four Star Dragon Ball.

We recommend: Akira Toriyama designed more than one logo for Dragon Ball Z that you never saw on TV.

Some might think that from the beginning it was going to be handled like this, but the reality is different. Thanks to Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) we found out about the different color distributions that were devised.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

At least for Gohan’s outfit as a kid in Dragon Ball Z four color designs were contemplated. In one of them it had blue and orange colors; in another, red with light blue; and there was no lack of red with purple and violet.

There was also one with dark blue, red and orange. The fact that a manga comes in black and white always implies some problems to adapt it to a medium like anime where color is something that almost always predominates.

Extremely rare! 4 different color palettes for super EARLY DBZ Son Gohan. I presume the animation staff weren’t sure which colors to use for the anime. I wonder how these would’ve worked in the anime itself. pic.twitter.com/mr0j3gtEz0 — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) February 15, 2023

Why is the Dragon Ball manga, like many others, in black and white?

The reason that the Dragon Ball manga is in black and white, as well as many others, has to do with tradition and how practical this format is. Many series have weekly installments, so you have to have it ready in a hurry.

Adding color always involves extra time, and incidentally, the work of a colorist. Another reason has to do with used paper, which in many cases is recycled and where black stands out without much problem.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Another reason is that black and white manga are much cheaper to produce than color manga. Although sometimes there are comics that have colored pages, it is only in some cases and for a special reason.

Most manga magazines are like this, as is the case with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, which is one of the most popular. That explains why the animators had to imagine what Gohan would look like in Dragon Ball Z.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.