Every March 18, Japan celebrates Saiyan Day, which is certainly strange for some, but common for fans of dragonball. The point is that the official account of this original work of Akira Toriyama started a contest in which they give you the helmet of the Great Saiyanman.

All you had to do to participate was RT the Tweet of the account of dragonball which we will share with you later. The quality of the article looks quite interesting, because it has all the details that we see in both the anime and the manga. Even the colors are respected.

On the other hand, they also model this helmet of the Great Saiyanman with someone who is more or less doing a good cosplay of Gohan, but it must also be admitted that he lacks the gloves on his hands so that the result fully fulfills its mission.

On the other hand, the Twitter account emphasizes that the Great Saiyaman’s helmet is for adults and the size is medium, so if you are a stubborn, well, we doubt that it will fit you, you should also consider that it is an article Designed for Japanese bodies.

This is not the first time that the account of dragonball does a similar promotion, at the time they also put together a dedicated to Piccolo’s costume so that you feel like a disciple of the most famous Namekusei of all.

Wouldn't you like to go out on the streets with this helmet? You are almost certainly going to get people's attention.