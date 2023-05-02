Good news for fans of dragonball, those who have a US account for the store of nintendoswitch. And it is that several games of this franchise are at a discount in the eShop from this country.

Is about Dragon Ball: The Breakers which is temporarily at a price of $9.99 USD its normal price is $19.99 USD.

AND Dragon Ball FighterZ that you can buy right now for only $8.99 USD compared to its normal price of $59.99 USD.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetric action game in which 7 civilians try to survive a classic enemy from the franchise that can be Cell, Frieza or Majin Boo. While Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighting game with the hallmark of Bandai Namco.

So, now you know, if you want to take advantage of this opportunity, especially seeing the unbeatable discount of Dragon Ball FighterZ can create a US account on their nintendoswitchaccess the eShop and buy your game.

if they don’t have switchesyou can take a tour of Steam, where Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It has a 75% discount and can be purchased for $339.75 MXN. Dragon Ball: The Breakers has a 40% discount and a temporary price of $203.40 MXN but you will not see Dragon Ball FighterZ with no discount.

Via: nintenderos

note of editor: I am not a fan of creating accounts from other countries, however, in switches This type of situation happens a lot and the discount of Dragon Ball FighterZ makes it worth the trouble if you’re a fan of Akira Toriyama’s manga.