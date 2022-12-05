Bandai Namco Europe today announced that Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour will return in 2023, this time both online and live, at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas from March 4-5. After two editions only online, the event dedicated to fans and born from the collaboration between Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co. Ltd. will allow Dragon Ball fans from all over the world to come together and celebrate Dragon Ball with news, events and tournaments. The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 will host several tournaments and finals: the finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2022/2023, for which players from all over the world are currently fighting to qualify; the Dragon Ball Super Card Game World Championship, where, after proving their worth in the Regional Finals, the winners will compete to find out who will be the final champion. There will also be a special Dragon Ball Legends tournament, organized under the “Special Pick Rule” rule, which will see two players take turns picking three randomly displayed characters, choosing one for their team and one for their opponent’s. They will do this as long as each of them has a team of six characters ready to fight. In addition to these tournaments, the event will feature photocalls, Dragon Ball games and toys on display, game demos, and more.