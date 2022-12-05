BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment officially announced the dates for the event DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023. The new edition of the event dedicated to videogames from the world of Dragon Ball will be held at vegasmore specifically at the convention center The Expo of the World Market Center, the next ones 4 and 5 March 2023.

Like previous editions, BANDAI NAMCO will welcome the collaboration of Shueisha And TOEI Animationas well as tournaments for famous titles such as DRAGON BALL FighterZthe mobage DRAGON BALL Legends and the card game DRAGON BALL SPER CARD GAME. Check out the trailer for more details.

DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 Trailer

DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2023 WILL RETURN MARCH 4-5, 2023 BOTH ONLINE AND IN LAS VEGAS Milan, 5 December 2022 – Renowned video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Europe SAS today announced that DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour will return in 2023, this time both online and in Las Vegas, at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas from 4 to March 5th. After two exclusively online editions, the dedicated fan event, born from the collaboration between Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co. Ltd. will allow Dragon Ball fans from all over the world to come together and celebrate Dragon Ball with news, events and tournaments. DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 will host several tournaments and finals: The finals of the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour 2022/2023, for which players from all over the world are currently fighting to qualify.

The DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME World Championship, where, after proving their worth in the Regional Finals, the winners will compete to find out who will be the final champion.

There will also be a special DRAGON BALL Legends tournament, organized under the “Special Pick Rule” rule, which will see two players take turns picking three randomly displayed characters, choosing one for their team and one for their opponent’s. They will do this as long as each of them has a team of six characters ready to fight. In addition to these tournaments, the event will feature photocalls, Dragon Ball games and toys on display, game demos, and more. More details will be announced later on the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 official website. For more information on DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s other products, please visit www.bandainamcoent.euor join the conversation on Twitter: https://twitter.com/@db_eventpj

