BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of a new streaming event dedicated to video games by Dragon Balli.e. the Dragon ball games battle hour 2023. Details such as dates and times have not yet been announced, we only know that they will be announced during a live broadcast to be held at midnight between 3 and 4 December on YouTube.

Among the games present at the event are confirmed Dragon Ball FighetrZ, Dragon Ball Super Card Game and Dragon Ball Legends.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu