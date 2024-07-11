For example, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale at 14.99 euros, with a reduction of 75% on the total price. If you also want to access the various DLCs released after the launch right away, you might also be tempted by the Deluxe Edition at 18.39 euros (includes Season Pass 1) and the Legendary Edition at 39.59 euros (also includes Season Pass 2). Alternatively, the individual DLCs are on sale.

The Summer Sales of Steam ended today, but that doesn’t mean the offers proposed by the Valve store have ended. In fact, until July 18th you can buy the games of the Dragon Ball franchise made by Bandai Namco at great prices.

Other Dragon Ball Themed Deals on Steam

Let’s continue with Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can add the Arc System Works fighting game to your collection for €9.59, with an 84% discount. Again, if you want to catch up on all the DLC released so far, you might be tempted by the Legendary Edition, discounted at €43.99, which includes all three FighterZ Passes released after launch.

A clash between Goku and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Finally, we would also like to point out Dragon Ball Z: The Breakers at half price for 9.99 euros and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 starting from 9.99 euros for the standard version, while the Special Edition is 29.99 euros, discounted by 40%, and includes the Super Pass, Super Packs 1-4 and the Hero of Justice packs.

All the above offers will be valid until July 18th, if you are interested we refer you to the Steam page dedicated to these Dragon Ball themed promotions, which you can find at this address. What do you think, will you take advantage of these sales on the series?